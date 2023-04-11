Chanson International Holding (CHSN): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Chanson International Holding (CHSN). It is currently valued at $1.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.21, after setting-off with the price of $1.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.04 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.26.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Chanson International Holding Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering. Chanson International Holding (Nasdaq: CHSN) (the “Company” or “Chanson”), a provider of bakery, seasonal, and beverage products through its chain stores in China and the United States, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 3,390,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 30, 2023 under the ticker symbol “CHSN.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chanson International Holding shares are logging -72.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and -6.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $4.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 647695 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chanson International Holding (CHSN) recorded performance in the market was -55.10%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.93M, as it employees total of 290 workers.

The Analysts eye on Chanson International Holding (CHSN)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CHSN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Chanson International Holding (CHSN)

Considering, the past performance of Chanson International Holding, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -55.10%.