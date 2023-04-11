Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -19.48%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG), which is $0.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2031 after opening rate of $0.2015 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1947 before closing at $0.20.Recently in News on March 1, 2023, Bright Health Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results. Q4’22 Results from Continuing Business: Revenue of $551.4 million, Net Loss of $188.2 million, Adjusted EBITDA Loss of $108.5 million. You can read further details here

Bright Health Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4000 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.1920 for the same time period, recorded on 04/05/23.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) full year performance was -89.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bright Health Group Inc. shares are logging -91.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $2.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2048404 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) recorded performance in the market was -68.86%, having the revenues showcasing -68.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.64M, as it employees total of 2840 workers.

Specialists analysis on Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bright Health Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6660, with a change in the price was noted -0.74. In a similar fashion, Bright Health Group Inc. posted a movement of -78.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,425,652 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -68.86%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.96%, alongside a downfall of -89.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -45.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.88% during last recorded quarter.