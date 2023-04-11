Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Investors are paying attention to this stock

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), which is $7.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.95 after opening rate of $7.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.1916 before closing at $7.14.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, Borr Drilling Limited – Announcement of new contract. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that its premium jack-up rig “Hild” has been awarded a contract from an undisclosed customer for work in Latin America. The contract duration covers a firm term of 725 days and is expected to commence in Q3 2023, following the conclusion of the rig’s ongoing activation. The estimated contract value is US$123 million, including mobilization and demobilization fees. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.13 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 89.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -4.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 217.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.45 and $8.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2361974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 56.54%, having the revenues showcasing 47.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.78B, as it employees total of 1504 workers.

Analysts verdict on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.91, with a change in the price was noted +2.83. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +57.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,575,069 in trading volumes.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.57%, alongside a boost of 89.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.07% during last recorded quarter.