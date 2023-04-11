Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), which is $4.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.9601 after opening rate of $3.87 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.86 before closing at $3.88.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, Baytex Energy Corp. Announces Filing of the Management Information Circular for 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – April 10, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) (“Baytex”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced that it has filed the information circular and proxy statement (“Information Circular”), along with the related meeting and proxy materials (together with the management Information Circular, “Meeting Materials”) for the Company’s Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held virtually only at https://web.lumiagm.com/#/287416586 on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. MST (the “Meeting”). The Meeting Materials will be mailed to Baytex’s shareholders shortly following the release of this communication. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2023, are entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. You can read further details here

Baytex Energy Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.24 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $3.03 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/23.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) full year performance was -6.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baytex Energy Corp. shares are logging -43.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.03 and $7.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1338076 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) recorded performance in the market was -10.09%, having the revenues showcasing -5.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.89B, as it employees total of 222 workers.

The Analysts eye on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Baytex Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.27, with a change in the price was noted -1.34. In a similar fashion, Baytex Energy Corp. posted a movement of -24.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,235,139 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTE is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Technical rundown of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE)

Raw Stochastic average of Baytex Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.58%.

Considering, the past performance of Baytex Energy Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.11%, alongside a downfall of -6.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.70% during last recorded quarter.