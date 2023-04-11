Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Quarterly Performance is 3.27%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Baidu Inc. (BIDU) was valued at $139.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $140.44 while reaching the peak value of $140.63 and lowest value recorded on the day was $137.86. The stock current value is $137.76.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 (the “Form 20-F”). The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com. You can read further details here

Baidu Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $160.88 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $73.58 for the same time period, recorded on 10/24/22.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) full year performance was 1.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Baidu Inc. shares are logging -14.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $73.58 and $160.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1231907 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Baidu Inc. (BIDU) recorded performance in the market was 20.44%, having the revenues showcasing 3.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.44B, as it employees total of 41300 workers.

The Analysts eye on Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

During the last month, 37 analysts gave the Baidu Inc. a BUY rating, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.38, with a change in the price was noted +45.55. In a similar fashion, Baidu Inc. posted a movement of +49.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,746,223 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BIDU is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Baidu Inc. (BIDU)

Raw Stochastic average of Baidu Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Baidu Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.38%, alongside a boost of 1.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.27% during last recorded quarter.