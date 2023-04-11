AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

At the end of the latest market close, AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) was valued at $14.37. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.90 while reaching the peak value of $13.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.0201. The stock current value is $11.31.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2023 Reporting Date. AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter 2023 on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, before the market open on NASDAQ, reflecting the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023. AudioCodes’ financial results will be released over the news wires and will also be posted on its corporate website. You can read further details here

AudioCodes Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.40 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $11.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/10/23.

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) full year performance was -55.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AudioCodes Ltd. shares are logging -55.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and -18.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.86 and $25.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1720853 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) recorded performance in the market was -36.78%, having the revenues showcasing -36.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 352.42M, as it employees total of 885 workers.

Market experts do have their say about AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AudioCodes Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.40, with a change in the price was noted -8.75. In a similar fashion, AudioCodes Ltd. posted a movement of -43.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUDC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC)

Raw Stochastic average of AudioCodes Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.03%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of AudioCodes Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -36.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.30%, alongside a downfall of -55.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -25.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.32% during last recorded quarter.