ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is priced at $7.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.60 and reached a high price of $7.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.79. The stock touched a low price of $7.49.Recently in News on March 14, 2023, ASE Drives Latency and Bandwidth Innovation with VIPack™ Fanout Package-on-Package. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), a member of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711), today announced its most advanced Fan-Out-Package-on-Package (FOPoP) solution, developed to lower latency and deliver exceptional bandwidth advantages for the dynamic mobile and networking markets. Positioned under the ASE VIPack™ platform, FOPoP reduces the electrical path by 3x and enables bandwidth density by up to 8x, allowing engine bandwidth expansion up to 6.4 Tbps per unit. FOPoP is a prominent package pillar addressing complex architectural and integration requirements that help enable next generation solutions for application processors, antenna-in-package devices, and silicon photonics (SiPh) applications. You can read further details here

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.97 on 03/31/23, with the lowest value was $4.45 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) full year performance was 9.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares are logging -4.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.45 and $7.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5392565 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) recorded performance in the market was 21.69%, having the revenues showcasing 14.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.82B, as it employees total of 97198 workers.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.05, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +21.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,470,837 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASX is recording 0.63 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 69.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.59%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.26%, alongside a boost of 9.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.05% during last recorded quarter.