Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ). It is currently valued at $1.23. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.31.

Arqit Quantum Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.3902 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.9590 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) full year performance was -91.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arqit Quantum Inc. shares are logging -92.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.96 and $15.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 708811 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) recorded performance in the market was -65.93%, having the revenues showcasing -57.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 169.85M, as it employees total of 140 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.3064, with a change in the price was noted -7.29. In a similar fashion, Arqit Quantum Inc. posted a movement of -85.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,611,129 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARQQ is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Arqit Quantum Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arqit Quantum Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -76.07%, alongside a downfall of -91.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -57.73% during last recorded quarter.