Analysts Mean recommendation for National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI), which is $0.13 to be very precise. Recently in News on March 15, 2023, National CineMedia Releases the First Cinema Attention Measurement Study in the US Conducted by Attention Technology Company Lumen In Collaboration with dentsu’s Attention Economy Initiative. The breakthrough study concludes that cinema is the number one media platform for consumers’ attention to advertising when measured against all other video platforms, including TV, CTV, social and digital. You can read further details here

National CineMedia Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5700 on 04/19/22, with the lowest value was $0.1008 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/23.

National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) full year performance was -94.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, National CineMedia Inc. shares are logging -94.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $2.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9361397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI) recorded performance in the market was -39.55%, having the revenues showcasing -55.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.30M, as it employees total of 346 workers.

Market experts do have their say about National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2821, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, National CineMedia Inc. posted a movement of -76.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,147,435 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of National CineMedia Inc. (NCMI)

Raw Stochastic average of National CineMedia Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of National CineMedia Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -74.87%, alongside a downfall of -94.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.17% during last recorded quarter.