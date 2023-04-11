2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Quarterly Performance is -6.11%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT). It is currently valued at $9.38. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.02.Recently in News on March 16, 2023, 2seventy bio Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Recent Operational Progress. Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) generated $94M U.S. commercial revenue in 4Q 2022, $297M in FY 2022; anticipate $470-$570M U.S. revenue in 2023. You can read further details here

2seventy bio Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.88 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $8.44 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) full year performance was -47.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 2seventy bio Inc. shares are logging -50.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.44 and $18.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 622944 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) recorded performance in the market was 0.11%, having the revenues showcasing -6.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 467.03M, as it employees total of 425 workers.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.93, with a change in the price was noted -7.32. In a similar fashion, 2seventy bio Inc. posted a movement of -43.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 716,883 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TSVT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of 2seventy bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of 2seventy bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.80%, alongside a downfall of -47.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.11% during last recorded quarter.