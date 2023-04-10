VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN), which is $0.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.1587 after opening rate of $0.1587 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.133 before closing at $0.13.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Vistagen Receives New European Patent for AV-101. Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted the Company a patent for AV-101, its oral NMDAR (N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor) glycine site antagonist. The patent relates to the synthesis of AV-101 and certain chemical intermediaries, which synthesis yields AV-101 in commercial quantities and has the scalability for commercial manufacture. The new European patent is a counterpart to previously granted U.S. patent 11,427,530 and will be in effect until at least 2039. Based on observations and findings from preclinical animal models translatable to human conditions targeting the NMDAR, AV-101 has the potential to become a new oral treatment alternative for multiple CNS disorders involving the NMDAR, such as dyskinesia associated with levodopa therapy for Parkinson’s disease, major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain. You can read further details here

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7900 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.0768 for the same time period, recorded on 10/18/22.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) full year performance was -88.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -92.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $1.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19781608 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recorded performance in the market was 32.43%, having the revenues showcasing -7.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.19M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1561, with a change in the price was noted +0.01. In a similar fashion, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +4.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,586,479 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTGN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN)

Raw Stochastic average of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.11%, alongside a downfall of -88.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.08% during last recorded quarter.