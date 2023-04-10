The Walt Disney Company (DIS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.85%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Walt Disney Company (DIS), which is $100.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $100.32 after opening rate of $99.44 while the lowest price it went was recorded $98.55 before closing at $99.97.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Asad Ayaz Named The Walt Disney Company’s First-Ever Chief Brand Officer. Asad Ayaz has been named the first-ever Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), effective immediately, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created role reporting to Iger, Ayaz will be responsible for stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally across the entire ecosystem of company touchpoints and consumer experiences. Ayaz will also continue as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing all aspects of marketing and publicity for the Studios’ films and series as well as for Disney+ globally, reporting to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman. You can read further details here

The Walt Disney Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $133.59 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $84.07 for the same time period, recorded on 12/28/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) full year performance was -24.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Walt Disney Company shares are logging -24.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 19.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $84.07 and $133.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2811057 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Walt Disney Company (DIS) recorded performance in the market was 15.88%, having the revenues showcasing 7.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 182.52B, as it employees total of 220000 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the The Walt Disney Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 98.05, with a change in the price was noted +5.49. In a similar fashion, The Walt Disney Company posted a movement of +5.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,413,025 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DIS is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.47.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Raw Stochastic average of The Walt Disney Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.22%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.27% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.88%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 0.63%, alongside a downfall of -24.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.19% during last recorded quarter.