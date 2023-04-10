The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is priced at $1.68 after the most recent trading session.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.0100 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.9170 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) full year performance was -79.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares are logging -81.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 83.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $9.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10706447 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) recorded performance in the market was 44.83%, having the revenues showcasing 54.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 2570 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6443, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Opendoor Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -12.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,976,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPEN is recording 4.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.66.

Technical breakdown of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Opendoor Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.83%, alongside a downfall of -79.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 54.13% during last recorded quarter.