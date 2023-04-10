The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

At the end of the latest market close, Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) was valued at $0.70. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.705 while reaching the peak value of $0.86 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6607. The stock current value is $0.77.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, MOGO Recruiting Brands with Physical Sites in India for AI-Driven Collaborative Research into Gaming, Youth, and University Student Markets. Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ Ticker:MGAM), today announced that the company is actively recruiting brand partners to engage in collaborative alpha market research programs based upon MOGO’s unique user data-driven insights into the Indian collegiate esports and youth mobile gaming market. Mobile gaming is no longer just an expensive hobby for urban youth who can afford it – participation in esports has expanded beyond initial metropolitan areas into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, and new research shows that the Indian mobile gaming market is expected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 19.75% through 2027.* You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares are logging -96.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 778983 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) recorded performance in the market was -6.04%, having the revenues showcasing -28.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.30M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobile Global Esports Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0582, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Mobile Global Esports Inc. posted a movement of -12.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,143,572 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGAM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mobile Global Esports Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mobile Global Esports Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.04%. The shares increased approximately by 13.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.57% during last recorded quarter.