The clock is ticking: Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

At the end of the latest market close, Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) was valued at $1.01. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.038 while reaching the peak value of $1.26 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.98. The stock current value is $1.17.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, CHARLES & COLVARD REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Conference Call with Accompanying Slide Presentation Scheduled Today at 4:30 PM ET. You can read further details here

Charles & Colvard Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6351 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $0.7500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/23.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) full year performance was -28.66%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Charles & Colvard Ltd. shares are logging -28.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $1.64.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1091147 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR) recorded performance in the market was 42.25%, having the revenues showcasing 25.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.79M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Charles & Colvard Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9066, with a change in the price was noted +0.22. In a similar fashion, Charles & Colvard Ltd. posted a movement of +23.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 103,854 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTHR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Charles & Colvard Ltd. (CTHR)

Raw Stochastic average of Charles & Colvard Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.94%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Charles & Colvard Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.50%, alongside a downfall of -28.66% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.85% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.81% during last recorded quarter.