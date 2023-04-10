Tellurian Inc. (TELL) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $4.03

At the end of the latest market close, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) was valued at $1.18. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.27 while reaching the peak value of $1.56 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.23. The stock current value is $1.42.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, Tellurian Reports Fourfold Increase in Natural Gas Production In 2022. Tellurian Inc. (Tellurian or the Company) (NYSE American: TELL) ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with the first phase of Driftwood LNG under construction, and $474.2 million of cash and cash equivalents. Tellurian also increased natural gas production fourfold to approximately 225 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to approximately 55 MMcfd in the fourth quarter of 2021. Tellurian also had the following significant accomplishments in 2022:. You can read further details here

Tellurian Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.4000 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.9400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/24/23.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) full year performance was -76.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tellurian Inc. shares are logging -77.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $6.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 44641182 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) recorded performance in the market was -15.48%, having the revenues showcasing -17.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 665.00M, as it employees total of 171 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tellurian Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8326, with a change in the price was noted -1.39. In a similar fashion, Tellurian Inc. posted a movement of -49.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,659,372 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TELL is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Technical breakdown of Tellurian Inc. (TELL)

Raw Stochastic average of Tellurian Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tellurian Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.99%, alongside a downfall of -76.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.33% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.92% during last recorded quarter.