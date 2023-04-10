SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

For the readers interested in the stock health of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). It is currently valued at $2.83. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.46.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, New SoundHound Chat AI Platform Uses Breakthrough Technology To Offer Powerful Voice Assistant To Businesses and Brands. Proprietary software engineering and machine learning combine best-in-class voice AI with third-party Generative AI models, like ChatGPT. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoundHound AI Inc. shares are logging -84.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.93 and $18.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 21675078 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) recorded performance in the market was 59.89%, having the revenues showcasing 157.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 541.01M, as it employees total of 430 workers.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.03, with a change in the price was noted +0.94. In a similar fashion, SoundHound AI Inc. posted a movement of +49.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,488,441 in trading volumes.

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SoundHound AI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SoundHound AI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 59.89%. The shares increased approximately by 43.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 157.27% during last recorded quarter.