Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) was down -17.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), which is $0.13 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.14 after opening rate of $0.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.12 before closing at $0.15.Recently in News on March 10, 2023, Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on March 6, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”). You can read further details here

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8000 on 06/09/22, with the lowest value was $0.1213 for the same time period, recorded on 03/21/23.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) full year performance was -81.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares are logging -84.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $0.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 874269 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) recorded performance in the market was -33.08%, having the revenues showcasing -41.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.62M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1838, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited posted a movement of -49.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 330,552 in trading volumes.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.02%, alongside a downfall of -81.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -23.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -41.13% during last recorded quarter.