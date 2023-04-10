Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) was up 32.19%

At the end of the latest market close, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) was valued at $2.33. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.38 while reaching the peak value of $4.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.30. The stock current value is $3.08.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.70 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $0.81 for the same time period, recorded on 07/12/22.

Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) full year performance was 116.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. shares are logging -45.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 282.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.81 and $5.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3955323 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY) recorded performance in the market was 10.00%, having the revenues showcasing -13.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.01M, as it employees total of 20 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clean Energy Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.52, with a change in the price was noted +1.53. In a similar fashion, Clean Energy Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +98.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 84,087 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CETY is recording 32.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. (CETY)

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Clean Energy Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.59%, alongside a boost of 116.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.75% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.48% during last recorded quarter.