Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nikola Corporation (NKLA), which is $1.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.25 after opening rate of $1.185 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.16 before closing at $1.17.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Nikola Announces Pricing of $100.0 Million Common Stock Transactions. Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA) today announced the pricing of an SEC-registered underwritten public offering and concurrent registered direct offering at a price of $1.12 per share. Nikola will sell 29,910,715 shares of common stock to the public in the public offering and 59,374,999 shares of common stock to an investor in the concurrent registered direct offering pursuant to a forward stock purchase agreement. The gross proceeds to Nikola from the public offering and the concurrent registered direct offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are $100.0 million. In addition, Nikola has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,486,607 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The public offering is not conditioned on the closing of the concurrent registered direct offering, and the concurrent registered direct offering is not conditioned on the closing of the public offering. The public offering is expected to close on or about April 4, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. The concurrent registered direct offering is expected to close on or about April 11, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Nikola Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.3400 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $1.1500 for the same time period, recorded on 04/05/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) full year performance was -87.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nikola Corporation shares are logging -87.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.09% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $9.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12506148 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) recorded performance in the market was -43.52%, having the revenues showcasing -42.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 704.60M, as it employees total of 1500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nikola Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.2526, with a change in the price was noted -1.52. In a similar fashion, Nikola Corporation posted a movement of -55.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,007,827 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NKLA is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Technical rundown of Nikola Corporation (NKLA)

Raw Stochastic average of Nikola Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Nikola Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -67.03%, alongside a downfall of -87.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.99% during last recorded quarter.