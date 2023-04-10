Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) was valued at $0.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1085 while reaching the peak value of $0.112 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.104. The stock current value is $0.11.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Novo Integrated Sciences Reports Fiscal Full Year 2022 Financial Results. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), pioneering a holistic approach to patient-first health and wellness through a multidisciplinary healthcare ecosystem of multiple patient and consumer touchpoints providing services and product innovation, today reported its financial results for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3800 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.1000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) full year performance was -95.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. shares are logging -95.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 6.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.10 and $2.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2165729 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) recorded performance in the market was -47.24%, having the revenues showcasing -29.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.73M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1627, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -58.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,310,645 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVOS is recording 0.43 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical breakdown of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -47.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -89.85%, alongside a downfall of -95.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.60% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.78% during last recorded quarter.