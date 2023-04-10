Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is priced at $0.10 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.1002 and reached a high price of $0.1016, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.10. The stock touched a low price of $0.097.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, Mullen Automotive Accelerates Implementation of Its Solid-State Polymer Battery Technology to Integrate with Class 1 EV Cargo Vans. Solid-state battery technology will offer customers the longest range commercial EVs available today. Mullen will begin testing solid-state polymer battery technology in test vehicles on US roads in Q4 2023. You can read further details here

Mullen Automotive Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8500 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.0887 for the same time period, recorded on 03/28/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) full year performance was -96.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares are logging -96.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $2.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 175125490 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) recorded performance in the market was -64.48%, having the revenues showcasing -75.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 214.06M, as it employees total of 118 workers.

The Analysts eye on Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2492, with a change in the price was noted -0.23. In a similar fashion, Mullen Automotive Inc. posted a movement of -69.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 232,222,813 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.15%.

Considering, the past performance of Mullen Automotive Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.48%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.30%, alongside a downfall of -96.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -75.69% during last recorded quarter.