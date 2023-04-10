Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR), which is $1.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.76 after opening rate of $0.75 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.72 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands Completes the Acquisition of a 49% interest in a Company that Owns Wellution, a Top Seller Brand on Amazon, for $3 million. Upon the closing which occurred on March 22, 2023, the purchase price was adjusted from $2.5 million and increased to approximately $3 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd shares are logging -59.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 94.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.69 and $3.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 34698733 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) recorded performance in the market was 15.95%, having the revenues showcasing 8.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.10M.

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Jeffs’ Brands Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2251, with a change in the price was noted -0.59. In a similar fashion, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd posted a movement of -31.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,434 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JFBR is recording 5.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.98%.

Considering, the past performance of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.95%. The shares increased approximately by 72.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.47% during last recorded quarter.