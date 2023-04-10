Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 19.83%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) was valued at $0.42. The stock current value is $0.47.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, HYCROFT GRANTED 180-DAY EXTENSION BY NASDAQ TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH MINIMUM BID RULE. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) (“Hycroft” or “the Company”), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, today announced it has received an extension of 180 calendar days or until October 2, 2023, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. You can read further details here

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3100 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) full year performance was -77.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation shares are logging -79.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6475316 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) recorded performance in the market was -12.23%, having the revenues showcasing -18.24% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 85.00M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5330, with a change in the price was noted -0.38. In a similar fashion, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation posted a movement of -44.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,979,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HYMC is recording 2.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.10.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.36%, alongside a downfall of -77.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 39.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.24% during last recorded quarter.