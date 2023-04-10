Here is why OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 20.63%

At the end of the latest market close, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) was valued at $1.12. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.12 while reaching the peak value of $1.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.05. The stock current value is $1.89.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, OncoSec Announces $2 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the “Company” or “OncoSec”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the patient’s immune system to target cancer cells and eradicate disease, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the purchase and sale of an aggregate of 1,582,932 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof), at a purchase price of $1.25 per share (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The Company has also agreed to issue in a concurrent private placement unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,582,932 shares of common stock. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.12 per share, are immediately exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about April 12, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

OncoSec Medical Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.2000 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $0.7370 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/23.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) full year performance was -92.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares are logging -92.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.74 and $26.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17165914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) recorded performance in the market was 12.50%, having the revenues showcasing -3.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.51M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

The Analysts eye on OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OncoSec Medical Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1574, with a change in the price was noted -2.28. In a similar fashion, OncoSec Medical Incorporated posted a movement of -55.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,086,529 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Raw Stochastic average of OncoSec Medical Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.53%.

Considering, the past performance of OncoSec Medical Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -80.96%, alongside a downfall of -92.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -26.74% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.57% during last recorded quarter.