Here is why Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 16.78%

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.90 and reached a high price of $1.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.90. The stock touched a low price of $0.8675.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Better Therapeutics Announces $6.5MM Private Placement. Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX), a prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) company developing a clinically validated, software-based, novel form of cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to address the root causes of cardiometabolic diseases, today announced a private placement of 7,878,786 shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $0.825 per share, which was the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on April 5, 2023, for gross proceeds of approximately $6.5 million, before deducting offering expenses payable by Better Therapeutics. There was strong participation in the financing from certain officers and directors of the Company. You can read further details here

Better Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2300 on 05/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.5890 for the same time period, recorded on 03/29/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) full year performance was -37.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Better Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -62.23% during the 52-week period from high price, and 107.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.59 and $3.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 677372 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) recorded performance in the market was 10.41%, having the revenues showcasing 3.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.50M, as it employees total of 54 workers.

Specialists analysis on Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Better Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2448, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Better Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -13.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,742 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX)

Raw Stochastic average of Better Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.89%, alongside a downfall of -37.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 74.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.39% during last recorded quarter.