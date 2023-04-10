Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 592.62K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI), which is $0.30 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.3351 after opening rate of $0.3106 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.3106 before closing at $0.32.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6799 on 06/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.1110 for the same time period, recorded on 11/23/22.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) full year performance was -75.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares are logging -82.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2352806 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) recorded performance in the market was 67.67%, having the revenues showcasing 65.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.99M, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2671, with a change in the price was noted +0.15. In a similar fashion, Healthcare Triangle Inc. posted a movement of +92.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,711,777 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HCTI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Healthcare Triangle Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.65%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Healthcare Triangle Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.70%, alongside a downfall of -75.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.55% during last recorded quarter.