Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for BioAtla Inc. (BCAB)

At the end of the latest market close, BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) was valued at $3.01. The stock current value is $3.34.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, BioAtla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress. – Cleared dose-limiting toxicity (DLT) observation period with more frequent, dose-intensive regimen of CAB-AXL BA3011; anticipated leiomyosarcoma (LMS) cohort readout in 2H23. You can read further details here

BioAtla Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.15 on 08/16/22, with the lowest value was $2.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) full year performance was -37.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioAtla Inc. shares are logging -72.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.01 and $12.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1531419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) recorded performance in the market was -59.52%, having the revenues showcasing -59.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 143.29M, as it employees total of 66 workers.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.46, with a change in the price was noted -4.80. In a similar fashion, BioAtla Inc. posted a movement of -58.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 627,925 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCAB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of BioAtla Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.52%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.12%.

If we look into the earlier routines of BioAtla Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -59.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.30%, alongside a downfall of -37.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 35.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -59.52% during last recorded quarter.