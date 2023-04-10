Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is on the roll with an average volume of 40.72M in the recent 3 months

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is priced at $9.73 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.72 and reached a high price of $9.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.66. The stock touched a low price of $9.54.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations Filled with Historic Events in Founding City of Rotterdam April 18, 2023. Bell dedication by Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet, celebration at Hotel New York and events on entire fleet mark the day. You can read further details here

Carnival Corporation & plc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.63 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $6.11 for the same time period, recorded on 10/11/22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) full year performance was -51.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Carnival Corporation & plc shares are logging -52.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.11 and $20.62.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 28018012 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) recorded performance in the market was 20.72%, having the revenues showcasing 8.72% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.05B, as it employees total of 85000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.91, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Carnival Corporation & plc posted a movement of -0.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 44,244,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CCL is recording 5.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.30.

Technical rundown of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Carnival Corporation & plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.96%, alongside a downfall of -51.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.72% during last recorded quarter.