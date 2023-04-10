Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY): Investors are paying attention to this stock

For the readers interested in the stock health of Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY). It is currently valued at $2.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.43, after setting-off with the price of $2.09. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.06 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.06.Recently in News on April 3, 2023, Butterfly Network Announces New FDA-Cleared AI-Enabled Lung Tool. New Auto B-line Counter uses deep learning technology with the aim of empowering providers to assess abnormal lung conditions easier, faster, and with more confidence. You can read further details here

Butterfly Network Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.72 on 08/11/22, with the lowest value was $1.63 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/23.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) full year performance was -50.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Butterfly Network Inc. shares are logging -73.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $8.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6424848 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) recorded performance in the market was -7.32%, having the revenues showcasing 0.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 419.11M, as it employees total of 330 workers.

Specialists analysis on Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.51, with a change in the price was noted -1.43. In a similar fashion, Butterfly Network Inc. posted a movement of -38.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,475,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BFLY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Butterfly Network Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.21% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.56%, alongside a downfall of -50.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 39.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 10.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by 0.00% during last recorded quarter.