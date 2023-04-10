Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) is priced at $4.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.98 and reached a high price of $5.23, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.08. The stock touched a low price of $3.98.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. shares are logging -48.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.47 and $9.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5044360 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) recorded performance in the market was 2.73%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.08M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.86%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.73%. The shares increased approximately by 63.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 12.41% in the period of the last 30 days.