Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT): Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). It is currently valued at $0.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.10, after setting-off with the price of $0.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.09 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.10.Recently in News on April 10, 2023, Ault Alliance Announces Special Dividend with a Record Date of April 20, 2023. Ault Alliance, Inc. (NYSE American: AULT), a diversified holding company, (“Ault Alliance” or the “Company”), hereby announces an update on its planned special dividend related to securities of Imperalis Holdings Corp. (at times referred to as TurnOnGreen) (“TurnOnGreen”). The dividend will consist of 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock and warrants to purchase an additional 140 million shares of TurnOnGreen common stock. The record date for the special dividend has been set for April 20, 2023. Stockholders who own the Company’s stock on that date will be eligible to receive the dividend. The Company is committed to providing this special dividend to its stockholders as a way to show its appreciation for their continued support. Please note that the terms of the special dividend, including the timing of the issuance of the shares and warrants, and the exercise price of the warrants, are not provided within this press release. Stockholders should refer to the Company’s official announcements or consult with their financial advisors for more information about the specifics of the dividend. The Company notes that the registration statement related to the proposed special dividend has not yet been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. You can read further details here

Ault Alliance Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7190 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $0.0825 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/23.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) full year performance was -85.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Alliance Inc. shares are logging -86.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.08 and $0.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3483729 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) recorded performance in the market was -21.18%, having the revenues showcasing -27.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.09M, as it employees total of 323 workers.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ault Alliance Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.1201, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, Ault Alliance Inc. posted a movement of -35.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,857,588 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AULT is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Alliance Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.82%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.77%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ault Alliance Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.21%, alongside a downfall of -85.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.61% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.02% during last recorded quarter.