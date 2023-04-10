Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is offering a Buy-In Opportunity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), which is $4.24 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.46 after opening rate of $4.42 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.3101 before closing at $4.40.Recently in News on March 2, 2023, Ardelyx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Continued successful launch of IBSRELA, ending FY 2022 with $15.6 million in net product sales. You can read further details here

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.94 on 03/31/23, with the lowest value was $0.49 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 281.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -14.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 764.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.49 and $4.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2077999 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 48.77%, having the revenues showcasing 47.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 914.80M, as it employees total of 133 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.95, with a change in the price was noted +2.99. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +235.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,150,571 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.52%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.24%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ardelyx Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 180.79%, alongside a boost of 281.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -11.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.74% during last recorded quarter.