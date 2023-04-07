Why is Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) down -14.58% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL). It is currently valued at $25.30. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $25.41, after setting-off with the price of $24.84. Company’s stock value dipped to $24.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $25.01.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, Shoe Carnival Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results. Record Q4 EPS, growing over 550 percent compared to 2019. You can read further details here

Shoe Carnival Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.58 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $19.42 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) full year performance was -14.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoe Carnival Inc. shares are logging -24.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.42 and $33.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 252320 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) recorded performance in the market was 5.81%, having the revenues showcasing 6.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 679.81M, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shoe Carnival Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Shoe Carnival Inc. posted a movement of +1.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 377,669 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCVL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

Raw Stochastic average of Shoe Carnival Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Shoe Carnival Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.36%, alongside a downfall of -14.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.12% during last recorded quarter.