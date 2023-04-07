U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL), which is $57.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $58.025 after opening rate of $57.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $57.21 before closing at $57.34.Recently in News on April 1, 2023, Illinois Tornado Recovery: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Storage at 4 Stores. U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to residents impacted by the destructive tornadoes that touched down in Illinois and several other states on Friday night. You can read further details here

U-Haul Holding Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $70.57 on 02/07/23, with the lowest value was $44.79 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) full year performance was 1.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, U-Haul Holding Company shares are logging -18.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.75 and $70.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 246111 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) recorded performance in the market was -4.17%, having the revenues showcasing -2.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.93B, as it employees total of 15456 workers.

The Analysts eye on U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the U-Haul Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 61.83, with a change in the price was noted +5.66. In a similar fashion, U-Haul Holding Company posted a movement of +10.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,460 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UHAL is recording 0.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.94.

Technical rundown of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL)

Raw Stochastic average of U-Haul Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.35%.

Considering, the past performance of U-Haul Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.26%, alongside a boost of 1.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.70% during last recorded quarter.