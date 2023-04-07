The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM), which is $15.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $15.89 after opening rate of $15.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.50 before closing at $15.55.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Triple Flag Announces Record Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (with its subsidiaries, “Triple Flag” or the “Company”) (TSX: TFPM, NYSE: TFPM) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and declared a dividend of US$0.05 per common share to be paid on March 15, 2023. All amounts are expressed in US dollars unless otherwise indicated. You can read further details here

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.60 on 04/13/22, with the lowest value was $10.36 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) full year performance was 10.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. shares are logging -5.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.36 and $16.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 232267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) recorded performance in the market was 14.53%, having the revenues showcasing 11.22% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.29B, as it employees total of 13 workers.

Specialists analysis on Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.40, with a change in the price was noted +4.50. In a similar fashion, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. posted a movement of +39.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 168,832 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TFPM is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

Raw Stochastic average of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 96.21%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.61%, alongside a boost of 10.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.22% during last recorded quarter.