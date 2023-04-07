Recent Change of 0.68% in the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) is priced at $2.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.88 and reached a high price of $2.97, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.93. The stock touched a low price of $2.88.Recently in News on March 17, 2023, WATERDROP ANNOUNCES CERTAIN BOARD AND EXECUTIVE CHANGES. Waterdrop Inc. (“Waterdrop”, the “Company” or “we”) (NYSE: WDH), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced the appointment of Mr. Wei Ran as a new director to its board of directors (the “Board”) and the resignation of Mr. Yao Hu from the Board, effective March 17, 2023. After the change, the Board will consist of nine members, three of whom are independent directors. Mr. Hu’s resignation does not involve any disagreement with the Company with regard to its business, finance, accounting or any other affairs. You can read further details here

Waterdrop Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.36 on 12/29/22, with the lowest value was $0.97 for the same time period, recorded on 10/17/22.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) full year performance was 94.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Waterdrop Inc. shares are logging -12.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 204.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.97 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 417102 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) recorded performance in the market was -11.41%, having the revenues showcasing -5.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.14B, as it employees total of 2936 workers.

Analysts verdict on Waterdrop Inc. (WDH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Waterdrop Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.71, with a change in the price was noted +1.31. In a similar fashion, Waterdrop Inc. posted a movement of +79.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 701,023 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WDH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Waterdrop Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.60%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.33%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Waterdrop Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 154.31%, alongside a boost of 94.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.45% during last recorded quarter.