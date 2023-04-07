Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK): Up ahead of its competition

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK), which is $28.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.47 after opening rate of $28.37 while the lowest price it went was recorded $28.25 before closing at $28.09.Recently in News on September 26, 2022, Enabling the Digital Literacy Generation for a Stronger Indonesian Economy. September 8th, is commemorated as World Literacy Day. As proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966, World Literacy Day aims to remember the importance of literacy for individuals, communities, and societies and the need for intensive efforts for society to be literate. Now, along with the rapid development of technology accompanied by changes in people’s lifestyles, literacy is viewed not just as it was originally proclaimed, but increasingly as literacy in using and utilizing digital technology. You can read further details here

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.21 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $23.02 for the same time period, recorded on 12/16/22.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) full year performance was -9.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares are logging -14.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.02 and $33.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 202901 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) recorded performance in the market was 18.95%, having the revenues showcasing 18.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.99B, as it employees total of 23756 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.42, with a change in the price was noted +1.55. In a similar fashion, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk posted a movement of +5.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 262,308 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TLK is recording 0.56 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.38.

Technical breakdown of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

Raw Stochastic average of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.67%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.41%, alongside a downfall of -9.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.06% during last recorded quarter.