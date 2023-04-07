Market data suggests positive returns on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) is priced at $153.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $151.73 and reached a high price of $154.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $152.84. The stock touched a low price of $150.91.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, after the stock market closes. The press release will be followed by a conference call hosted by Manhattan Associates senior management at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, also on April 25. Investors are invited to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Manhattan Associates website at ir.manh.com. You can read further details here

Manhattan Associates Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $158.61 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $106.02 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) full year performance was 10.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Manhattan Associates Inc. shares are logging -3.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $106.02 and $158.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 201264 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) recorded performance in the market was 26.52%, having the revenues showcasing 33.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.35B, as it employees total of 4150 workers.

Specialists analysis on Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 132.90, with a change in the price was noted +32.64. In a similar fashion, Manhattan Associates Inc. posted a movement of +26.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 268,454 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MANH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

Raw Stochastic average of Manhattan Associates Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.38%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.16%, alongside a boost of 10.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.35% during last recorded quarter.