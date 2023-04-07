Investors have a limited window left to buy Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is priced at $38.55 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.69 and reached a high price of $38.965, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $38.22. The stock touched a low price of $37.23.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Seadrill Limited (SDRL) – Fourth Quarter 2022. Seadrill Limited (“Seadrill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SDRL) (OSE: SDRL), a leader in offshore drilling, provides financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seadrill Limited shares are logging -15.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $22.00 and $45.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 211814 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seadrill Limited (SDRL) recorded performance in the market was 18.11%, having the revenues showcasing 23.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.93B, as it employees total of 3220 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Seadrill Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.33, with a change in the price was noted +6.90. In a similar fashion, Seadrill Limited posted a movement of +21.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 255,781 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seadrill Limited (SDRL)

Raw Stochastic average of Seadrill Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.11%. The shares increased approximately by -2.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.56% during last recorded quarter.