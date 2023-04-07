Here is why The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.44%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), which is $21.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.395 after opening rate of $20.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $20.5701 before closing at $21.01.

The Shyft Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $34.10 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $17.66 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) full year performance was -38.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Shyft Group Inc. shares are logging -37.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.66 and $34.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 195520 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) recorded performance in the market was -14.72%, having the revenues showcasing -24.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 731.40M, as it employees total of 4200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.61, with a change in the price was noted -4.69. In a similar fashion, The Shyft Group Inc. posted a movement of -18.12% for the period of last 100 days, recording 227,736 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHYF is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical breakdown of The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF)

Raw Stochastic average of The Shyft Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Shyft Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.26%, alongside a downfall of -38.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.50% during last recorded quarter.