Here is why Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.26%

At the end of the latest market close, Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) was valued at $4.89. The stock current value is $4.92.Recently in News on March 31, 2023, CLOUGH GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND SECTION 19(a) NOTICE. Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. You can read further details here

Clough Global Opportunities Fund had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.28 on 04/08/22, with the lowest value was $4.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/23.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) full year performance was -47.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares are logging -47.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 8.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.55 and $9.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 190284 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) recorded performance in the market was -2.96%, having the revenues showcasing -4.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 203.29M.

The Analysts eye on Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.16, with a change in the price was noted -1.14. In a similar fashion, Clough Global Opportunities Fund posted a movement of -18.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 360,393 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clough Global Opportunities Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Clough Global Opportunities Fund, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.14%, alongside a downfall of -47.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.47% during last recorded quarter.