Here is why AAON Inc. (AAON) recent weekly performance of -2.27% shouldn’t bother you at All

AAON Inc. (AAON) is priced at $92.75 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $92.88 and reached a high price of $93.465, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $92.80. The stock touched a low price of $91.10.Recently in News on April 4, 2023, AAON to Host Investor Day Event on May 17 and 18. Event at the AAON headquarters in Tulsa, OK to include tours of AAON’s new Exploration Center. You can read further details here

AAON Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.25 on 04/03/23, with the lowest value was $47.50 for the same time period, recorded on 05/05/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AAON Inc. (AAON) full year performance was 69.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AAON Inc. shares are logging -4.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.50 and $97.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 260967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AAON Inc. (AAON) recorded performance in the market was 23.14%, having the revenues showcasing 31.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.87B, as it employees total of 3666 workers.

Analysts verdict on AAON Inc. (AAON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AAON Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 81.46, with a change in the price was noted +14.24. In a similar fashion, AAON Inc. posted a movement of +18.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 251,876 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AAON is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.14.

AAON Inc. (AAON): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AAON Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AAON Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.60%, alongside a boost of 69.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.56% during last recorded quarter.