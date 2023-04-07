Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is on the roll with an average volume of 611.27K in the recent 3 months

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) is priced at $34.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.85 and reached a high price of $34.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.03. The stock touched a low price of $32.88.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, Fiverr Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2023. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.fiverr.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

Fiverr International Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $73.18 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $26.16 for the same time period, recorded on 11/07/22.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) full year performance was -53.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fiverr International Ltd. shares are logging -52.81% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $26.16 and $73.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 478470 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) recorded performance in the market was 18.50%, having the revenues showcasing 17.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.24B, as it employees total of 787 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fiverr International Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.22, with a change in the price was noted -1.42. In a similar fashion, Fiverr International Ltd. posted a movement of -3.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 591,613 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FVRR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Technical rundown of Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

Raw Stochastic average of Fiverr International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.34%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.84%.

Considering, the past performance of Fiverr International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.44%, alongside a downfall of -53.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.86% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.65% during last recorded quarter.