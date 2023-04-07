European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $22.00

Let’s start up with the current stock price of European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ), which is $18.52 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.85 after opening rate of $18.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.73 before closing at $18.71.Recently in News on March 22, 2023, EUROPEAN WAX CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES OF 2023 BY ENTREPRENEUR. European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises, ranking at 30 out of 1,321. This 2023 ranking highlights companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022, and European Wax Center will be highlighted in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com. You can read further details here

European Wax Center Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.35 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $12.02 for the same time period, recorded on 12/27/22.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) full year performance was -29.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, European Wax Center Inc. shares are logging -40.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.02 and $31.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 260633 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) recorded performance in the market was 48.76%, having the revenues showcasing 36.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.12B, as it employees total of 117 workers.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the European Wax Center Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.27, with a change in the price was noted +4.09. In a similar fashion, European Wax Center Inc. posted a movement of +28.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 366,659 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EWCZ is recording 4.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.69.

European Wax Center Inc. (EWCZ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of European Wax Center Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of European Wax Center Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.34%, alongside a downfall of -29.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.48% during last recorded quarter.