Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC), which is $23.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $24.41 after opening rate of $24.41 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.86 before closing at $24.36.Recently in News on March 21, 2023, Enerpac Tool Group Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results, Increases Expected Ongoing Benefit From ASCEND Transformation Program, and Raises Full-Year Guidance. Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Continuing Operations Highlights*. You can read further details here

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.57 on 03/03/23, with the lowest value was $16.09 for the same time period, recorded on 09/23/22.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) full year performance was 14.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. shares are logging -16.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.09 and $28.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 238159 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) recorded performance in the market was -6.25%, having the revenues showcasing -5.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.33B, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 25.72, with a change in the price was noted -3.09. In a similar fashion, Enerpac Tool Group Corp. posted a movement of -11.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 338,275 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPAC is recording 0.61 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.61.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.89%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enerpac Tool Group Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.10%, alongside a boost of 14.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.80% during last recorded quarter.