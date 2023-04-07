Elme Communities (ELME): Up ahead of its competition

For the readers interested in the stock health of Elme Communities (ELME). It is currently valued at $18.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.04, after setting-off with the price of $17.94. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.78 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.79.Recently in News on March 23, 2023, Elme Communities to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, April 27th. Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) will release first quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, April 27, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results will be conducted on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:00 am ET. There will also be a live, listen-only webcast presentation. Conference call and webcast access information is as follows:. You can read further details here

Elme Communities had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.12 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $16.14 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Elme Communities (ELME) full year performance was -27.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elme Communities shares are logging -30.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.14 and $25.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 272569 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elme Communities (ELME) recorded performance in the market was 1.29%, having the revenues showcasing 3.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.56B, as it employees total of 102 workers.

Analysts verdict on Elme Communities (ELME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.47, with a change in the price was noted -1.31. In a similar fashion, Elme Communities posted a movement of -6.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 466,489 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELME is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Elme Communities (ELME): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Elme Communities in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Elme Communities, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 4.70%, alongside a downfall of -27.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.31% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.15% during last recorded quarter.