Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

At the end of the latest market close, Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) was valued at $137.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $137.07 while reaching the peak value of $138.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $135.17. The stock current value is $136.29.

Eagle Materials Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $152.15 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $101.98 for the same time period, recorded on 09/27/22.

Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) full year performance was 7.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eagle Materials Inc. shares are logging -10.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $101.98 and $152.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 273172 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) recorded performance in the market was 2.59%, having the revenues showcasing -0.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.85B, as it employees total of 2200 workers.

Specialists analysis on Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 139.00, with a change in the price was noted +5.49. In a similar fashion, Eagle Materials Inc. posted a movement of +4.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 258,733 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXP is recording 0.91 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Trends and Technical analysis: Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP)

Raw Stochastic average of Eagle Materials Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.85%, alongside a boost of 7.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.89% during last recorded quarter.