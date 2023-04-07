Do ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) beta value of 1.57 signposts another twist?

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is priced at $89.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $88.24 and reached a high price of $90.29, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $88.54. The stock touched a low price of $88.00.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, ArcBest Names Experienced Finance Executive Matt Beasley as Next Chief Financial Officer. ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced it has named Matt Beasley as its next chief financial officer and treasurer, effective May 14, 2023. Beasley, ArcBest’s current treasurer, will succeed David Cobb, who is retiring after a 17-year career with the company. Cobb will continue with ArcBest as a senior advisor to ensure a seamless transition. You can read further details here

ArcBest Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $104.87 on 03/06/23, with the lowest value was $65.15 for the same time period, recorded on 04/08/22.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) full year performance was 22.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ArcBest Corporation shares are logging -14.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $65.15 and $104.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 276314 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) recorded performance in the market was 27.91%, having the revenues showcasing 27.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.13B, as it employees total of 15700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ArcBest Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 85.78, with a change in the price was noted +8.48. In a similar fashion, ArcBest Corporation posted a movement of +10.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 253,564 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCB is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Technical breakdown of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

Raw Stochastic average of ArcBest Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ArcBest Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.57%, alongside a boost of 22.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 27.49% during last recorded quarter.