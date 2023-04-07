Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR), which is $17.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $17.70 after opening rate of $17.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.117 before closing at $17.45.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Pushing the Boundaries of DDR5 – CORSAIR® Launches New 48GB, 96GB and 192GB Memory Kits. CORSAIR® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced massive new capacities for its DDR5 memory kits, thanks to new 24GB and 48GB UDIMM modules. For the first time from CORSAIR, PC builders can choose from 192GB (4x 48GB), 96GB (2x 48GB), or 48GB (2x 24GB) memory kits. Available in either VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 or VENGEANCE DDR5 kits, these new high capacities are ideal for the most demanding, high-capacity applications such as 8K video editing, as well as DRAM-heavy AI and deep learning workloads. Motherboards with just two memory slots, including Micro ATX and Mini-ITX builds, where space is tight but large capacities are needed also benefit. You can read further details here

Corsair Gaming Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.38 on 04/07/22, with the lowest value was $10.96 for the same time period, recorded on 10/13/22.

Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) full year performance was -17.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Corsair Gaming Inc. shares are logging -17.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.96 and $21.46.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 227585 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) recorded performance in the market was 30.21%, having the revenues showcasing 26.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.74B, as it employees total of 2480 workers.

The Analysts eye on Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Corsair Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.14, with a change in the price was noted +0.21. In a similar fashion, Corsair Gaming Inc. posted a movement of +1.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 507,749 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRSR is recording 0.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR)

Raw Stochastic average of Corsair Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.48%.

Considering, the past performance of Corsair Gaming Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.40%, alongside a downfall of -17.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.49% during last recorded quarter.